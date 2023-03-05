Leaked water from STP raises questions about sustainability

March 05, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Recent reports about the presence of ammonia, coliform bacteria, and E. coli in water that comes out of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, have intensified the apprehensions of people at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode city.

The disinterest of authorities concerned about stopping the leakage of treated water at Chevayur Junction has also raised questions about sustainability of similar projects.

It has been over a month since the pipeline carrying treated water from the medical college burst near Chevayur Junction on Mavoor Road, and the water has spilled along the road for almost a kilometre. The stagnant water emanates a foul smell as well, causing much discomfort to people in the vicinity.

Though the STP is under the control of the medical college, the pipeline that empties treated water to Conolly Canal was laid by the Kerala Water Authority, which is in charge of its maintenance as well. However, the authority has not made efforts to stop the leakage in the last one month. Meanwhile, the water that comes out of the leakage was tested and was allegedly found to have unacceptable amounts of ammonia and immeasurable amounts of coliform and E. coli bacteria in it.

“This is the STP that the Kozhikode Corporation had highlighted as a model while trying to convince us about accepting the STP projects in Kothi and Avikkal Thodu. If they cannot maintain the existing projects well, how can we trust them to maintain future projects?” questioned Faisal Pallikkandy, who has been spearheading the anti-STP protests at Kothi for a year.

The situation has also raised questions about the Kozhikode Corporation’s claim that treated water that comes out of STPs being free of colour and odour and usable for non-drinking purposes. “The odour and black colour of the leaking water at Chevayur are testaments that the corporation’s claims are false”, Mr. Pallikkandy added.

On the other hand, Kozhikode Corporation has claimed ignorance about the leakage and the water testing reports.