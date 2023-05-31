LDF wins two of three panchayat wards in Kozhikode

May 31, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Candidates fielded by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have been elected from two of the three grama panchayat wards in Kozhikode district where bypolls were held on Tuesday.

The UDF could retain only one of its two sitting seats. The results were announced on Wednesday.

Ajitha Manoj of the LDF won from the Kanalad ward in Puthuppady grama panchayat by defeating Shali Lijo Pulikkal of the UDF by a margin of 154 votes. Shari of the NDA is in the third position. The incumbent UDF member had resigned after getting a government job here.

P.M. Kumaran (LDF) won from the Kurichakam ward in Velam grama panchayat by defeating Shanib Chembod (UDF) by 126 votes. T.M. Shaju (NDA) was the other candidate in fray. The incumbent LDF member had resigned after getting a government job.

K. Abdul Shukkoor of the United Democratic Front (UDF) won from the Cheliya ward in Chengottukavu grama panchayat by a margin of 112 seats. He defeated Priya Oruvammal of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). P. Prashanth of the LDF was pushed to the third spot. The bypoll followed the death of UDF member T.K. Manoj.