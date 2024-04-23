GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LDF will be pushed to third spot in six seats, says Abdullakutty

April 23, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will be pushed to the third spot in at least six Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president A.P. Abdullakutty has claimed.

Participating in ‘Election Exchange’, an interactive session organised by the Calicut Press Club on April 23 (Tuesday), he said that they include Palakkad and Alappuzha. Mr. Abdullakutty said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates would make significant gains in many segments across the State.

He said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were engaging in a war of words to counter the undercurrents in favour of the NDA. Asked about the alleged anti-Muslim statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Abdullakutty said that the Union government had taken many steps in favour of Muslims. They include the stopping of favours being given to private firms during the Haj pilgrimage, he added.

Asked about the delay in announcing an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences for Kerala at a time when the State government is going ahead with land acquisition in Kozhikode, he said that he would hold discussions after the elections to make the project a reality. He also accused the State government of not taking enough steps in this direction.

