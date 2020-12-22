LDF vote share climbs in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

22 December 2020 02:12 IST

Left parties secured 44.53% votes, while UDF received 41.59%

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has significantly improved its vote share in the just concluded three-tier local body polls when compared to the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 in Kozhikode district.

The Left parties secured 44.53% of the total votes polled, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) received 41.59% and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 11.98%.

The LDF won the Kozhikode Corporation and the district panchayat, nine out of the 12 block panchayats and emerged victorious in 38 out of the 70 grama panchayats and two — Koyilandy and Vadakara — out of the seven municipalities. Its vote share was below 40% in the 2019 polls.

The vote share of parties and fronts differs in local body, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections based on a variety of factors and the evolving political circumstances. Multiple factors contribute to the winnability of a candidate such as local issues, personal contacts, profile, caste, religion and party affiliation in civic elections. Besides, the voting pattern varies in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

As for the UDF, it captured Feroke and Ramanattukara and retained the Koduvally Municipality and won 21 grama panchayats. Mukkom Municipality threw up a tie, while both the LDF and the UDF won some grama panchayats with the support of Independents. It was a tie in two grama panchayats.

LDF nominees bagged 49 seats in the 75- member corporation council, while the UDF and the NDA got 14 and 7 seats respectively. The remaining five Independents were backed either by the LDF or the UDF. Notably, the NDA finished second in over 20 seats.

Incidentally CPI(M) candidate A. Pradeepkumar had received 37.92% votes in the Lok Sabha polls. His main opponent, M.K. Raghavan of the Congress, who retained the seat for the third time, got 45.97% in the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency. BJP nominee A. Prakash Babu got 15.53% of the total votes. (Kozhikode constituency comprises Kozhikode North, Kozhikode South, Beypore, Elathur, Balussery, and Kunnamangalam and Koduvally Assembly segments).

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the LDF secured 44.02% in the district. The front had made a rich haul in Kozhikode by bagging 11 out of the 13 Assembly seats. At the same time, the UDF got just two seats.

Also, Mr. Pradeepkumar secured 48.40% against his nearest rival P.M. Suresh Babu of the Congress, who got 27.38% and BJP nominee K.P. Sreeshan, 22.51% in the Kozhikode North segment. Likewise, IUML candidate M.K. Muneer got 43.12%, Abdul Wahab of the LDF, 37.66%, and Satheeshan Kuttiyil of the NDA, 16.55% in the Kozhikode South segment. Both these segments form a major part of the Kozhikode Corporation.