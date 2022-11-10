LDF, UDF win two seats each in local body bypolls in Kozhikode

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) won two seats each in the byelections to four local body wards in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

UDF candidate Raseena Pookkodu snatched the Elettil Vattoli ward in Kizhakkoth grama panchayat from the LDF with a margin of 272 votes. M.M. Raveendran of the LDF was elected from the Keezhariyur division in Meladi block panchayat with a majority of 158 votes. A. Sasidharan of the LDF became victorious in the Maniyur North ward in Maniyur grama panchayat with a majority of 340 votes.

The UDF’s C.A. Noushad won from the Payyoli Angadi ward of Thurayur grama panchayat with a majority of 381 votes.