LDF, UDF nominees win Calicut varsity Syndicate polls

Updated - June 08, 2024 10:18 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Nominees of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) as well as the United Democratic Front (UDF) won seats in the Syndicate of the University of Calicut as results of the election to the executive body trickled in on Saturday night.

One nominee of the Chancellor too has been elected. The election to 13 seats in the Syndicate was held in the morning and the counting was going on till 10 p.m. when going to the press. According to Senate sources, those elected included P. Thajuddeen, P. Rasheed Ahammed, T.J. Martin, K. Mohammed Haneefa, Pradeep Kumar, C.P. Hamsa and P Madhu. The Syndicate members are elected from among Senate members through a preferential voting system.

