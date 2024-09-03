LDF, UDF members come to blows in Mukkom municipality

Members of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Mukkom Municipality in Kozhikode district came to blows with each other on Tuesday after a no-confidence motion was moved against chairperson P.T. Babu and vice-chairperson K.P. Chandhini.

According to sources, the UDF moved the no-confidence motion over granting permit to a foreign liquor shop within the civic body. The LDF and Bharatiya Janata Party members kept away from the meeting.

However, Muhammed Abdul Majeed, an LDF-backed independent member, who got elected after fighting the election as an Indian Union Muslim League rebel candidate, reached the council hall with police protection. The LDF members objected to this and there was a scuffle between them and UDF members. Thereafter, the police used force to disperse the mob. The no-confidence motion could not be taken up because of lack of quorum.