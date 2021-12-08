LDF, UDF maintain status quo in local body polls

LDF wins 2 seats, UDF 1; CPI(M) retains seats vacated by two legislators

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) maintained status quo in the bypolls to the three local body seats, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Much to the relief of the CPI(M), its nominees retained the prestigious Nanmanda division of the Kozhikode district panchayat as well as the Koompara ward of Koodaranji grama panchayat which were vacated by party legislators Kanathil Jameela and Linto Joseph, who had won from Koyilandy and Thiruvambady Assembly segments respectively.

Ms. Jameela had stepped down as the Kozhikode district panchayat president, while Linto Joseph had resigned as president of Koodaranji grama panchayat.

In the Nanmanda division, CPI(M) candidate Rasiya Thottai defeated her nearest rival K. Jameela by a margin of 6,766 votes. She secured 19,381 votes and her rival 12,615 votes. BJP nominee Girija Valiyaparambil could muster only 4,518 votes, and there were seven invalid votes.

Earlier, Ms. Jameela of the CPI(M) had won the polls after defeating the Congress nominee by a margin of over 8,000 votes. The LDF has already a brute majority with 18 seats in the 27-member council.

However, the bypoll to Nanmanda saw the voter turnout drastically come down to 62.54% this time. About 80% of voters had exercised their franchise in the December 2020 local body polls.

In the keenly contested ward of Koompara in Koodaranji grama panchayat, CPI(M) candidate Adarsh Joseph won by a whisker of seven votes. He defeated his nearest rival Sunesh Joseph of the Congress.

Mr. Adarsh received 447 votes, while Mr. Sunash, 440. BJP candidate E.R. Lajeesh got 13 votes. Two Independents — Sunesh and T.K. Sunesh — got four and nil votes respectively.

In the Valliyoth ward of Unnikulam grama panchayat, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate O.M. Saseendran won by defeating his nearest rival K.V. Pushaparajan, an Independent backed by the LDF by 530 votes.

Mr. Saseendran received 1,018 votes while Mr. Pushparajan got 488 votes. BJP candidate M.C. Karunakaran secured only 14 votes. Earlier, IUML nominee E. Gangadharan had won the ward by a margin of 453 votes. The bypoll was necessitated following his death.

The trends of counting of votes were made available on the website of the State Election Commission lsgelection.kerala.gov.in from 10 a.m. By afternoon, the results were declared.

The counting of votes in the Nanmanda division was held at Chelannur S.N. College, while that in Koompara at the Thiruvambady Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School and Valliyoth at Unnikulam Panchayat Office.