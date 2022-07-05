LDF protest meet in Kozhikode today
The Kozhikode city committee of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will organise a protest event on Wednesday against the alleged attempts by the United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party to “block development works” and “breed corruption” in the Kozhikode Corporation. It is against the backdrop of the local agitation against a sewage treatment plant proposed at Avikkal Thodu in the city. CPI(M) central committee member Elamaram Kareem will open the event to be held at the Tagore Centenary Hall on Wednesday, a release said.
