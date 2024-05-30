LDF playing with future of students by not addressing Plus One seat shortage, says Basheer

E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, has alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is playing with the future of students by not addressing the shortage of Plus One seats in the State.

He was delivering a speech after opening a dharna organised by the Indian Union Muslim League outside the Kozhikode collectorate on May 29 (Wednesday).

Mr. Basheer said the solution suggested by the government to address seat shortage in the Malabar region was a marginal increase of seats. He said around 60 students were being forced to sit in one classroom because of this. “How would the teachers be able to focus on the students? This government is playing with the future of our next generation,” Mr. Basheer pointed out. The IUML leader said his party would launch strong agitations if the current policy was not changed.

Earlier, M.K. Muneer, IUML MLA, said there was a shortage of around 55,000 Plus One seats in the region. Around 20,000 seats were less in Malappuram district and around 10,000 or so in Kozhikode district. “The government can shift batches with less number of students from the southern districts to the northern districts. Teachers can be transferred too,” he said.

However, Mr. Muneer alleged that the government was not doing so citing financial constraints. “They don’t have any financial issues in renovating an air-conditioned cow shed in the Cliff House, the Chief Minister’s official residence. Ministers can go for foreign tours as well,” he alleged.

