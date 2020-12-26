LDF partners eyeing posts of corpn. panel chiefs

KOZHIKODE

26 December 2020 22:59 IST

Poor show by parties gives them little bargaining power

An uneasy calm prevails in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), as minor partners in the coalition have sought a slice of the electoral pie - the post of chairperson of standing committees - in the Kozhikode Corporation.

Already, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M], which has a brute majority in the 75-member council with 45 seats on its own, is unlikely to concede the post of chairpersons of seven committees to any of the constituents.

The LDF has 51 seats, including a seat each won by Communist Party of India (CPI), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Congress (S), Indian National League (INL), and an Independent, who received support from the Left parties. The Congress-led UDF has 17 and the BJP, seven members.

Considering its major affiliate, the CPI(M) leaders, may at the most, offer a seat to CPI leader, P.K. Nazar, who captured the Palayam division, which is usually held by the Congress. He had won after defeating the Congress nominee and former councillor Zakariya.P. Hussain.

The last time, the CPI(M) had offered the posts of Standing Committees on Welfare and Tax and Appeal to Anitha Rajan and Asha Sasankan of the NCP and the CPI respectively. Now, both have lost the polls.

The performance of the LDF constituents compared with the CPI(M) was also dismal. The (LJD) and the Janata Dal (Secular) had contested five and two seats respectively. The JD(S) drew a blank. In the previous council, the LJD, which was then Janata Dal (United), and was in the UDF camp, had three councillors.

The CPI nominees also contested four seats on its symbol while in the fifth seat the party got in the seat-sharing arrangement, it did not field a candidate. Instead, the the LDF supported the UDF rebel candidate, T.K. Chandran, from Vellimadukunnu, who romped home.

The election to the standing committee chairmanships will be held only after the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor on Monday. Out of the eight standing committees, the Finance Committee will have 10 members whereas other committees will have nine members each.