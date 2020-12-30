LDF nominees take charge in 10 block panchayats in Kozhikode

UDF candidates assume office in two panchayats

Members of the Left Democratic Front on Wednesday assumed office in 10 of the 12 block panchayats in Kozhikode district. United Democratic Front members were elected in the rest of them.

Sajitha Pookkadan is the new president of the Kozhikode block panchayat and Raveendran Parassery is the vice-president. Babu Nellooli assumed office as the president of the Kunnamangalam block panchayat while Mumthaz Hameed is the vice-president. K.P. Vanaja and T.K. Aravindakshan are the president and vice-president, respectively of Thooneri block panchayat. K.P. Girija is the president of the Vadakara block panchayat while V.K. Santhosh Kumar is the vice-president.

K.P. Sunil Kumar took charge as the president of the Chelannur block panchayat where Shihana Rarappankandi is the vice-president. V.K. Anitha is the president of the Balussery block panchayat, where T.M. Sasi is the vice-president. In Melady block panchayat, K.P. Gopalan Nair and P. Prasanna are the president and vice-president, respectively. P. Baburaj is the president of the Panthalayani block panchayat, where Bindu Madhathil is the vice-president. In Perambra block panchayat, N.P. Babu is the president and C.K. Pathumma is the vice-president. M. Sreelatha is the president of Thodannur block panchayat and P.M. Leena is the vice-president.

Thomas Kalathoor took charge as the president of the Koduvally block panchayat, where Saleena Siddique Ali is the vice-president. In Kunnummal block panchayat, K.P. Chandri is the president and Mohammed Kakkattil is the vice president.