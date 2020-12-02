LDF manifesto focuses on infrastructure development

Kozhikode

02 December 2020 23:03 IST

Promises include measures to ensure ease of traffic in Kozhikode city

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has come up with an election manifesto for Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, focusing on infrastructure development and sanitation. The promises made by the front include measures to ensure ease of traffic in the city.

The manifesto released by Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan on Wednesday proposes a flyover at Eranhipalam, more escalator overbridges for pedestrians on the lines of the one near the mofussil bus stand, purchase of road cleaning machines, and scientific alteration of major junctions. These are besides renewal of plans for a mobility hub, parking plazas, modern auto bays and taxi stands, and a state-of-the-art lorry stand. The manifesto also promises to bag the Smart City project.

Modernisation of crematoriums and a comprehensive sewage system are some of the existing projects of the corporation that the front promises to complete, if given another chance. The setting up an international stadium and more playgrounds in the city has also been highlighted.

The LDF plans major development projects in view of the tourism prospects of the city. A plan to transform Kozhikode into a ‘city that never sleeps’, with round-the-clock entertainment facilities and food streets is one of them. Construction of a martyrs column on the beach, a museum featuring the history of the city at the old corporation office building, besides an international convention centre have also been listed.

A promise to ensure that there are no homeless people in the city through various housing schemes completes the list.