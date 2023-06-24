LDF govt. lodging false case against Sudhakaran to destroy Congress, says M.K. Raghavan

June 24, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Congress leader M.K. Raghavan, MP, has accused the State government of lodging a false police case against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran to destroy the party.

He was opening a march taken out by the District Congress Committee (DCC) in protest against the recent arrest of Mr. Sudhakaran in the case involving ‘conman’ Monson Mavunkal. The march began from the old DCC office and culminated at the new bus stand.

Mr. Raghavan alleged that members of the CPI(M) and ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet had been accused of being involved in corrupt deals. In such a scenario, it was ironical that the police were registering a case against Mr. Sudhakaran. Mr. Raghavan said such steps would not be enough to demoralise Congress workers.

The protesting activists, led by DCC president K. Praveenkumar, blocked the road in front of the new bus stand and staged a sit-in. Subsequently, the police took some leaders into custody. The attempt to arrest women leaders led to arguments and a scuffle between the protesters and the police. The activists alleged that male police personnel were detaining female party workers.

All these led to vehicular traffic being blocked for some time as the protest was happening at the entrance to the bus stand. Buses could not go inside the bus terminal for a while. There was a traffic block on the surrounding roads as well.

The party activists also observed ‘black day’ in the district against Mr. Sudhakaran’s arrest. Another protest was taken out to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City).