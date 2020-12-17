LDF continues its winning streak in Kozhikode district

Kozhikode

17 December 2020 08:48 IST

UDF fails to maintain strategy adopted in Lok Sabha polls

Bucking the anti-incumbency trend, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) almost swept the three-tier local body polls in Kozhikode district. The LDF won the Kozhikode Corporation and the District Panchayat, both with two-third majority in style like last time. Left parties, which have been ruling the Kozhikode Corporation for the past 45 years, could counter the campaigns of both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA) in the district. The Left front also won 10 out of the 12 block panchayats and emerged victorious in 43 out of the 70 grama panchayats. At the same time, it could retain only two municipalities — Vadakara and Koyilandy.

In the 2015 polls, the LDF had won six out of the seven municipalities excluding Koduvally. This time, it lost Ramanattukara, Feroke and Payyoli municipalities to the UDF.

It was a hung council in the Mukkom municipality whereas the UDF retained the Koduvally municipality.

The electoral alliance the LDF had with the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Indian National League (INL) paid off successfully in the polls. Similarly, the local tie-up the UDF had with the Welfare Party of India, the political avatar of the Jamaat Islami Hind, worked in its favour in the municipalities and a few grama panchayats.

An analysis of the poll results showed that the Congress-Indian Union Muslim League combine could not maintain the winning strategy they had adopted in the Lok Sabha polls held in 2019.

Mixed response

Also, the electorate gave a mixed response to its electoral association with the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India in rural belts of Vadakara.

However, the UDF bagged 27 grama panchayats, three more than the previous polls.

In the case of the BJP-led NDA, it won seven divisions and came second in another 22 divisions of the Kozhikode Corporation.

The party also won three seats each in Koyilandy and Vadakara municipalities, two at Mukkom and one each in Feroke and Payyoli. Overall, it won 18 wards across several grama panchayats.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) won four seats including one each in Kozhikode Corporation and Vadakara municipality in the district.