LDF candidate wins bypoll in Koduvally Municipality

LDF candidate K.C. Sojith won the byelection to the Varikkuzhithazham division of Koduvally Municipality when the results were declared on Wednesday.

Mr. Sojith won with a majority of 418 votes. While he got 533 votes, UDF candidate Haridasan Kadakkazhiyil got 115 votes and the BJP’s K. Anil Kumar got 88 votes. The byelection was necessitated by the resignation of incumbent K. Babu, who was chosen to the post of the Thamarassery area secretary of the CPI(M). His majority was 340 votes.