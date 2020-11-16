LDF, BJP come up with candidate list for Kozhikode Corporation

Kozhikode

16 November 2020 00:15 IST

With the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming up with a near complete list of candidates, the poll campaign in Kozhikode Corporation has gained momentum.

The LDF, the current ruling front of the Corporation Council, on Saturday announced the names of candidates in 68 out of the 75 wards. The CPI(M) is fielding candidates in 57 wards, of which 55 names have been announced. Five seats each have been given to the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and Communist Party of India (CPI) while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) gets three seats and Indian National League (INL) two. A Congress (S)-supported independent candidate will be fielded in one of the wards. However, candidates for Kuttichira, East Hill, Kinasseri, Mukhadar, Chalappuram, Vellimadukunnu and Chevayur wards will be announced later. CPI(M)-supported independent candidates will be fielded in Chalappuram and Mukhadar.

The LDF had a fallout with Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] over seat sharing following which the latter has decided to contest alone in some of the wards. The JD(S) party leaders alleged that the front had allocated wards where the chances of winning were slim to them. Azhchavattam, Valiyangadi, Vellayil, Thoppayi and Mankavu are some of the wards coveted by the JD(S).

Meanwhile, the BJP has come up with a list of 65 candidates in two phases. The first list released on Friday consisted of candidates in 54 wards while the remaining 11 were announced on Saturday. However, the candidates for 10 wards are yet to be announced. Discussions are on with the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) that has demanded some of the seats.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is yet to come up with a list of candidates.

No nominations filed

No nominations have been filed by candidates in any of the wards in the four days since returning officers began accepting nominations to the Kozhikode Corporation.