Lawyer’s vehicles smashed in Payyanur

February 27, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KANNUR

The bikes and car of a lawyer who reportedly refused to give land for road development were smashed by assailants at Payyanur here on the early hours of Monday.

When High Court lawyer Murali Pallath’s family members woke up at around 1.30 a.m., they found the vehicles smashed. The Payyanur police reached the spot at night and conducted a preliminary investigation.

The incident occurred reportedly after around 50 residents led by Mr. Pallath filed a complaint with the Public Works department and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) demanding compensation and approached the court against arbitrary acquisition of land.

When an effort was made to acquire the land here on Sunday, people, led by Mr. Pallath raised a strong objection. However, despite the protest, the land was forcibly acquired, alleged Mr. Pallath. He accused the police of rendering support to violators, allegedly led by CPI(M) leaders.

“Despite having a High Court order, the police stood there and took no action. Instead, they tried to pacify me and instructed to file a case later,” he said. The people here alleged that the acquisition is taking place without paying due compensation. This includes a trader in the area who had to give up his livelihood, including his grocery shop, without compensation. Because of the threat, many people are afraid to oppose, they alleged.

A few days back, people had bulldozed the compound wall of the land belonging to Sharanya and her family, a native of Perumba. Besides carrying out the attack, there is a campaign on a WhatsApp group to isolate those who demand compensation.

According to the Central Land Acquisition Act of 2013, when land is acquired for development, a compensation of at least double the land registration value of the area must be paid.