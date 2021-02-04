Law sought to ensure smooth functioning of quarries

Act against fake complaints and protests, govt. told

A State convention of quarry operators association here on Wednesday called upon the State government to include their representatives in various committees constituted to study the alleged environmental threat caused by licensed quarries.

The association claimed that a number of fake complaints misleading courts and law enforcement agencies were recently noticed, and they should be actioned to protect lawful business.

It also demanded that the State government come up with legislation to ensure uninterrupted functioning of quarries without bringing down the permitted operational area. Also, there should be a mechanism to hear quarry operators to prevent illegal protests, it said.

Owners of various small-scale quarry units said they would be compelled to launch a State-wide indefinite strike, if the government reduced the operational area of quarry projects on fake complaints. They added that the recently hiked fee for quarry projects would only pave the way for a steep rise in prices of quarry products.