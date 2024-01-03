Law college to host NSS camp

January 03, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Government Law College, Kozhikode, will host a three-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp upholding the theme- ‘Article 1: India that is Bharat’ on the campus from January 5. The varsity-level camp will draw the participation of NSS volunteers from five districts. The objective of the camp is to make students aware of the unique traits of the Indian Constitution. Around 230 selected NSS volunteers from 80 colleges are expected to turn up for the residential event. A panel of experts comprising social activists, motivational trainers, and media persons will present papers on the topic, a press release said.

