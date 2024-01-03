GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Law college to host NSS camp

January 03, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Law College, Kozhikode, will host a three-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp upholding the theme- ‘Article 1: India that is Bharat’ on the campus from January 5. The varsity-level camp will draw the participation of NSS volunteers from five districts. The objective of the camp is to make students aware of the unique traits of the Indian Constitution. Around 230 selected NSS volunteers from 80 colleges are expected to turn up for the residential event. A panel of experts comprising social activists, motivational trainers, and media persons will present papers on the topic, a press release said.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / universities and colleges / students

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.