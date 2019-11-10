Last of slums in city disappears

The Kalluthankadavu slum, on the banks of the Connolly Canal in the city, has been an abundant source of information for the students of social work in the region. This was where students of the MSW programmes in various colleges, including the Indian Institute of Management and the National Institute of Technology in Kozhikode, besides the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, used to visit every year to learn about social infrastructure and urban planning.

From Sunday onwards, they have nothing in the city to study about as the last slum in the city has been completely demolished except for four huts close to the canal.

There were around 100 small huts, some of which were vacated much earlier as they were in a dilapidated condition.

It was just a week ago that the 89 families that were residents of the slum were shifted to a newly constructed apartment complex nearby. The complex that consisted of 140 flats were constructed at a cost of ₹12 crore by the Kalluthankadavu Area Development Company (KADCO).

Besides the families in the Kalluthankadavu slum, those from the Sathram Colony and Dhobi Ghana were also accommodated in the complex.

For long, the Kalluthankadavu slum has been a headache for the Kozhikode Corporation as it often submerged during the rainy season and the residents needed to be shifted to rehabilitation camps. The huts in the slum were in very poor condition and the residents were vulnerable to several waterborne diseases.

International market

The Corporation plans to hand over the plot to KADCO for the construction of an international fruit and vegetable market. The market at Palayam will be shifted to the facility.

The larger interest is to clear up the traffic congestion at Palayam by shifting the market from there. Corporation secretary Binu Francis said that the construction of the market may begin in another four months.