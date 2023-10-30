ADVERTISEMENT

Last leg of district CBSE Arts Festival on November 1 and 2

October 30, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The last leg of CBSE Arts Festival being organised by the CBSE School Management Association and the Malabar Sahodaya School Complex, will be held at the K.P. Choyi memorial Sree Narayana School at Chethukadavu on November 1 and 2. Member of Parliament M.K. Raghavan will inaugurate the festival. Chairman of Mathrubhumi Group of Publications and president of Sree Narayana Education Society P.V. Chandran will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony.

The festival, being held in four legs, began on September 7 with an IT Fest at Alphonsa English Medium School in Thamarassery followed by an off-stage event at B-line Public School in Kuttikkattoor on September 11. The performing arts competitions were held at MSS Public School at Malikkadavu on October 26.

The festival had around 3,500 students from 58 CBSE schools in the district from class 1 to 12 competing in 150 events in five categories. The first three prize winners in each of the events get trophies and certificates. Besides schools that come at the top in each category get an overall trophy.

The first and second prize winners in each event get to participate in the State-level festival to be held at Sree Sarada Vidyalayam at Kalady from November 24 onwards, a press release said.

