Last date for application extended

The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Counselling (K-DISC) has extended the last date to apply for entrance test for the Accelerated Blockchain Competency Development (ABCD) Programme till February 11.

The entrance test will be conducted on February 15 at ICTAK Learning Centre, Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram; Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology College, Kalady, Ernakulam; ICTAK Learning Centre, Infopark, Koratty, Thrissur; ICTAK Learning Centre, UL Cyber Park, Calicut. Applications can be submitted online at: abcd.kdisc.kerala.gov.in. For further details call: 0471-2700813, 8078102119.

