Last date for application extended

The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Counselling (K-DISC) has extended the last date to apply for entrance test for the Accelerated Blockchain Competency Development (ABCD) Programme till February 11.
The entrance test will be conducted on February 15 at ICTAK Learning Centre, Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram; Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology College, Kalady, Ernakulam; ICTAK Learning Centre, Infopark, Koratty, Thrissur; ICTAK Learning Centre, UL Cyber Park, Calicut. Applications can be submitted online at: abcd.kdisc.kerala.gov.in. For further details call: 0471-2700813, 8078102119.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.