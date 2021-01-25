Kozhikode

Last date extended

Calicut University has extended the last date for application for admission to postgraduate courses in affiliated colleges and university departments to January 30. This is for the 2020-21 academic year.

Late registration for PG centralised admission process will be available till January 29, a release said.

