Lapses alleged in distance education course

A group of persons, who had enrolled for M.Sc. Counselling Psychology offered under the distance education mode by Calicut University, have alleged lapses in the evaluation of their answer scripts, due to which, they claimed, they were yet to clear the course even six years after joining the course.

Suresh Thonnakkal, who is among the 120 persons who had enrolled for the course in 2015, told the media on Thursday that the withdrawal of recognition for study centres during the middle of the academic sessions by the University Grants Commission was a bolt from the blue.

Later, the School of Distance Education took over the course. By the time they completed the course, five years had passed. Some of the academic exercises had to be redone.

Forty students dropped out of the course by the sixth year, and of them, only 11 students cleared the first and second semesters.

Mr. Thonnakkal alleged that the Vice-Chancellors who were at the helm of affairs during the period had ignored their plight.