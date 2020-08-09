Landslips put Kozhikode on alert, families shifted to safety

Rain fury: (Above) A shopkeeper securing a refrigerator on top of a table at Thondilakkadavu in Kozhikode on Saturday; and (right) the Parassinikadavu Muthappan temple which was flooded in the heavy rain in Kannur.

Kozhikode

09 August 2020 00:12 IST

Rivers overflow in Kannur, Kasaragod as heavy rain lashes districts

As part of the continuing vigil against rain-related calamities, 450 persons from various affected areas have been given accommodation in temporarily arranged relief camps in Kozhikode district.

According to officials, there are 135 families now staying in such relief camps.

In the wake of a minor landslip in the interior areas of Kakkayam, 54 personshave been shifted to a local relief camp.

Advertising

Advertising

A minor landslip at Theyyappara in Kodenchery too triggered panic among the local residents on Saturday. Revenue Department officials in charge of coordinating rescue operations said more families from the flood-affected areas of Koorachundu panchayat would be shifted to relief camps.

In Azhiyoor panchayat, the affected families from six wards including the coastal area were shifted to safer locations.

In Wayanad

Though there was a brief respite from torrential rain on Saturday morning, major tributaries of the Kabani river, including the Mananthavady, Nugu, Kalindi, and the Panamaram rivers, are in spate in many low-lying areas of the district.

A meeting of the district disaster management authority decided to raise the three shutters of the Karapuzha reservoir to 25 cm if the water level increased further. The Indian Meteorology Department has issued red alert in the district for Sunday.

In Thrissur

Torrential rain along with wind lashed the entire district on Saturday. Low lying areas are under water. The coastal belt of the district is facing the fury of monsoon.

Control rooms, working 24 hours, have been opened at taluks and collectorate in the district. They are: Collectorate 1077 (toll free), 0487 2462424, 9447074424; Thrissur taluk (0487 2331443); Thalappilly (04884-233226); Mukundapuram (0480-2825259); Chavakkad (0487-2507350); Kodungallur (0480-2802336); Chalakudy (0480-2705800); Kunnamkulam (04885 225200, 225700).

In Kannur

About 1,600 people have been evacuated following heavy rain in Kannur district. Four persons were injured and many houses were completely or partially destroyed. Two camps have been set up at Chengalai and Irikkur in Taliparamba taluk. Three camps have also been started in Payyanur taluk.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 514 families were relocated to safer places with heavy rain lashing the district. District Collector D. Sajith Babu has cautioned people living along the banks of the Karyangode river to be careful as the rain might intensify.