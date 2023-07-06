Landslips cause massive crop damage in Kannur

July 06, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KANNUR

Landslips were reported in two places in Kannur causing massive crop damage as heavy rain lashed the district on Thursday.

Residents of Vellad village in Taliparamba taluk were advised to remain alert following a landslip at Vaithalkund between Paithalmala and Kappimala around 9.30 a.m.

No casualties were reported. Crops belonging to Velliyavittil Jose and Chavanalil Chackoachan were destroyed in the incident. The impact of the landslip was felt at Alakode and Karivanchal. Floodwaters entered three houses at Mundachal.

Another landslip was reported in a private farm at Choorapadavu in Pulingome. There were no casualties. Four power poles were swept away by heavy floods. As a result, power supply in the area was disrupted.

Meanwhile, fire and rescue services personnel shifted over 50 persons to safer places following floods in Azhikode on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, a tense situation prevails in the hilly areas of Irrity taluk. Floodwaters entered the Iritty Taluk Hospital. Peravoor road too was flooded.

Owing to heavy water inflow, 14 shutters of the Pazhassi dam were raised by 25 cm, and water was let into the Valapattanam river.

Waterlogging was reported in several places in the Kannur Corporation. The Kakkad river overflowed causing flooding of nearby areas. Suhaib, a resident, attributed waterlogging to the Corporation’s failure to clear encroachments along the river.

Holiday announced

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar declared holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Friday.