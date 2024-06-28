ADVERTISEMENT

Landslip: seven families shifted to safer locations at Koorachundu

Updated - June 28, 2024 11:56 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 11:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The incident took place on Thursday night

The Hindu Bureau

The District Disaster Management Authority shifted seven families from Illippilayi, a valley near Kallanode in Koorachundu panchayat, following a suspected landslip and the fall of a giant rock from the hillock into the residential area. The rockfall, which occurred with a thunderous noise on June 27 (Thursday) night, had caused panic among the villagers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local body members reported that the landslip, following heavy rains, occurred at the nearby Manichery Hills.

The Revenue department authorities, police, and the local administrators visited the spot on (June 28) Friday to review the situation. They also took steps to remove the giant rock.

Koorachundu grama panchayat president Poly Karakkada, who visited the spot, said the intervention of the taluk authorities and the district administration had already been sought to address the concerns of the residents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The giant rock that came off from the hillock still poses a threat and must be removed safely,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US