Landslip: seven families shifted to safer locations at Koorachundu

The incident took place on Thursday night

Updated - June 28, 2024 11:56 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 11:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District Disaster Management Authority shifted seven families from Illippilayi, a valley near Kallanode in Koorachundu panchayat, following a suspected landslip and the fall of a giant rock from the hillock into the residential area. The rockfall, which occurred with a thunderous noise on June 27 (Thursday) night, had caused panic among the villagers.

Local body members reported that the landslip, following heavy rains, occurred at the nearby Manichery Hills.

The Revenue department authorities, police, and the local administrators visited the spot on (June 28) Friday to review the situation. They also took steps to remove the giant rock.

Koorachundu grama panchayat president Poly Karakkada, who visited the spot, said the intervention of the taluk authorities and the district administration had already been sought to address the concerns of the residents.

“The giant rock that came off from the hillock still poses a threat and must be removed safely,” he added.

Kozhikode / natural disasters / Monsoon

