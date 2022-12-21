Landowners near bypass project area seek retaining wall for protection of houses

December 21, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The construction of the Nandi-Chengottukavu bypass road has posed a safety challenge for a few local residents who own a very small extent of land on either side of the project area. Though they have already handed over a portion of their property for the road construction, many houses located in the remaining land are close to the dug-up site and are likely to cave in if a retaining wall is not built.

“Owing to financial crisis, we are not in a position to relocate to another safe location. Many of us have land below five cents now, which will have to be protected at any cost,” said a resident who has already contacted local administrators and Revenue authorities seeking favourable action. According to him, there should be a proper retaining wall in elevated areas to protect houses from accidental cave-ins during the rainy season.

A group of residents has already taken up the matter with the District Collector. They said officials were yet to inspect the spot. The landowners will not be able to invest a huge sum on their own for the construction of retaining walls, they said.

In a recent downpour, cracks developed near houses signalling a gradual crumble. The contractors who took up work for the National Highways Authority of India are of the view that retaining walls cannot be constructed until the completion of the road project. They also made it clear that it would have to be approved separately for any action now.

Meanwhile, some local body representatives said the matter had already been brought to the attention of the higher authorities for action. They also said that only very few houses were located in such problem spots near Komathukara, and that the issue would be addressed in time.