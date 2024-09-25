Land survey begins in Kozhikode for organ transplant institute

The Revenue department is expected to complete the land survey for the proposed Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant in Kozhikode in another two weeks.

The institute is supposed to come up on a 20-acre plot of the Government Dermatology Hospital. The survey aims to demarcate the area required for the facility. Official sources told The Hindu on September 25 (Wednesday) that the process began on September 18 and would take around 20 days to complete.

HLL Infratech Services Limited (HITES), the consultant for the project, has completed 80% of work on the detailed project report (DPR). Once the land survey is complete, the DPR too will be finalised. Thereafter, a global tender will be called for the construction work.

The plan is to complete the construction in two years. The estimated cost of the project is over ₹500 crore, funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Meanwhile, a 40-bed temporary facility with an intensive care unit is expected to be set up at the PMSSY block of the Government Medical College Hospital in three months. The sources said some advanced surgical equipment would have to be brought for the operation theatre. Doctors and other medical staff would have to be appointed.

The institute, once it is in full swing, will have over 500 beds, more than a dozen operation theatres, a dialysis centre, and a research wing. Around 300 beds and 10 operation theatres would be arranged in the first phase. The institute is likely to have an administrative structure similar to that of the Regional Cancer Centre, with the Chief Minister as chairman, the Health Minister as vice chairman, and various department officials as governing council members.

