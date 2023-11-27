Land survey begins for proposed tiger safari park in Kozhikode

November 27, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Land survey for setting up the proposed tiger safari park has commenced at Muthukad in Chakkittappara panchayat as part of efforts to complete the project at the earliest. The survey will be completed in 15 days with the support of various government departments.

At a recent meeting chaired by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Divisional Forest Officer Abdul Latheef was appointed the nodal officer for the project. The plan is to secure over 120 hectares of land, which is part of the 1,230-hectare Perambra estate under the Plantation Corporation of Kerala.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, it was decided to take over an additional 60 hectares of land, if needed, for further extension of the park. The Chief Conservator of Forests will be in charge of the overall monitoring of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Forest officials, people who protested against the project earlier are now convinced of its benefits. Besides, measures were also adopted by the department to avoid curbs on agricultural activities. They also pointed out that the support offered by the Chakkittappara panchayat was commendable.

Chakkittappara panchayat president K. Sunil said the support of various trade unions and farmers’ organisations would be ensured for the smooth completion of the project. The panchayat had also decided to extend all field-level support for the ongoing survey work, apart from ensuring better coordination between various government departments, he added.

The decision to set up the tiger safari park was taken by the State government on September 27, 2023, considering its tourism prospects and the easy availability of suitable land. Though there were three locations under consideration, an eight-member panel comprising senior Forest officials found Chakkittappara to be the ideal spot after field-level studies. On completion, six tigers currently accommodated at the Animal Hospice Centre and Palliative Care at Sulthan Bathery will be shifted to the new facility.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.