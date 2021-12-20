Land acquisition process on for Marakkar memorial bridge

KOZHIKODE

Sand banks-Kottakadavu alignment shortlisted for project

The procedures to acquire nearly 2.45 acres of land for the construction of the proposed Kunjali Marakkar memorial bridge connecting Iringal with the Vadakara sand banks have begun in the area with the support of the National Highway (NH) division of the Public Works Department (PWD). The acquisition works begin in the wake of the completion of the environmental impact assessment, which had already approved one of the three alignments for the ₹59-crore project.

According to Revenue Department officials, land will be taken over from 42 owners in the area. The sand banks-Kottakadavu alignment is the shortlisted one following the environmental impact assessment conducted by a Kannur-based agency. They also point out that no land holders have come up with any major opposition against the project execution.

An innovative design from the Design Research Investigation and Quality Control Board under the PWD is under consideration for the multi-crore project with a length of 564 metres. Paying tribute to Kunjali Marakkar, it will have a sword-theme already approved by the government. The Kerala State Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will fund the project.

Solar panels

Another proposal is also under consideration to fit solar panels on the east-west sides of the proposed bridge for power generation. The expected daily power generation for the grid-connected project will be 142 kW. Considering its viability, the Kerala State Electricity Board is also expected to sign up with the idea. If executed as planned, the solar project will generate electricity worth ₹27 lakh a year. A Detailed Project Report has also been submitted to the KIIFB.

The completion of the bridge as part of the coastal highway project will be a big boost for a number of tourism ventures in Vadakara and surrounding regions. Quick access to Vadakara sandbanks from Iringal is one of the major attractions. Officials also hope that the innovative design of the bridge will be a huge attraction for tourists to the site.