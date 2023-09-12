HamberMenu
Land acquisition for runway expansion at Calicut airport in full swing, says CM

September 12, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Tuesday that the government was in the final stage of acquiring 14.5 acres for the runway end safety area (RESA) expansion of the Calicut International Airport at Karipur.

Replying to a question from P. Nandakumar, MLA, the Chief Minister said each of the 64 families being evicted in connection with the land acquisition would be given an extra amount of ₹5.4 lakh, apart from the original ₹4.6 lakh. Each family facing eviction will get ₹10 lakh.

The Chief Minister also said that efforts were on to hand over the acquired land to the Airports Authority of India at the earliest.

