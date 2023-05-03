ADVERTISEMENT

Land acquisition for Kuttiyadi Bypass in final stages

May 03, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Land acquisition for the Kuttiyadi Bypass is nearing its final phase. A meeting was held recently to review the implementation of the project. A release from the office of K.P. Kunhammad Kutty, MLA, said a final decision on the compensation to be paid to land losers would be taken by this month-end. Officials said valuation of buildings had been completed. If the tender process for works is taken up simultaneously, the road work can be started this year. Land acquisition proceedings had started after July 2021.

