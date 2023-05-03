HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land acquisition for Kuttiyadi Bypass in final stages

May 03, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Land acquisition for the Kuttiyadi Bypass is nearing its final phase. A meeting was held recently to review the implementation of the project. A release from the office of K.P. Kunhammad Kutty, MLA, said a final decision on the compensation to be paid to land losers would be taken by this month-end. Officials said valuation of buildings had been completed. If the tender process for works is taken up simultaneously, the road work can be started this year. Land acquisition proceedings had started after July 2021.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.