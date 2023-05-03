Lakshadweep pensioners’ body to hold annual meeting

May 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Lakshadweep Pensioners’ Kshema Samithi, Kozhikode will hold an annual general body meeting and family get-together at the City House, Kannur Road here at 10 a.m. on Thursday, A. Balakrishnan, general secretary of the samithi, said. ADVERTISEMENT

