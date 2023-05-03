ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshadweep pensioners’ body to hold annual meeting

May 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshadweep Pensioners’ Kshema Samithi, Kozhikode will hold an annual general body meeting and family get-together at the City House, Kannur Road here at 10 a.m. on Thursday, A. Balakrishnan, general secretary of the samithi, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US