Lakshadweep pensioners’ body to hold annual meeting

Lakshadweep Pensioners’ Kshema Samithi, Kozhikode will hold an annual general body meeting and family get-together at the City House, Kannur Road here at 10 a.m. on Thursday, A. Balakrishnan, general secretary of the samithi, said.
May 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOZHIKODE
Lakshadweep Pensioners’ Kshema Samithi, Kozhikode will hold an annual general body meeting and family get-together at the City House, Kannur Road here at 10 a.m. on Thursday, A. Balakrishnan, general secretary of the samithi, said.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE