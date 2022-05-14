Lakhs go down the drain as weeds cover Conolly Canal yet again

May 14, 2022 20:23 IST

The Canal City project funded by KIIFB is yet to take off

The water hyacinth weeds and their purple blooms in parts of the Conolly Canal in Kozhikode, from Kunduparamba to Sarovaram Biopark, make for an attractive sight. However, they are a sore reminder that the lakhs spent by the State government and the Kozhikode Corporation over the years for the canal’s upkeep have gone down the drain.

The 11.2-km canal from Eranhikkal to Kallai is now a polluted body of water, despite the aspirations of the State to convert it into a clean waterway with regular traffic. The weeds have obstructed the flow of water while the drains opening into it from the city have adversely affected the quality of water.

It was barely a few months ago that the Canal City project, funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, was launched with the aim to develop the canal into a waterway. The ₹1,118-crore project involves raising the bridges across the canal, intercepting sewers and treatment systems to avoid pollution, and constructing embankments on both sides, besides beautification. But, the project is yet to take off.

The canal was cleaned under a massive drive led by Niravu Vengeri in 2018, following the floods, with the participation of more than 5,000 people. The canal was divided into several sectors after the cleaning and the upkeep of each sector was entrusted to a local committee.

“The Kozhikode Corporation was responsible for the upkeep of the canal. But it has failed miserably,” said Babu Parambath, project coordinator of Niravu Vengeri. He said the civic body made no effort to close the drains that opened into the canal, thus allowing it to be polluted once again.

“The Corporation could designate two or three of its cleaning staff to maintain the canal. They could travel through the canal in a small boat daily to ensure cleanliness. The cost will be much less than what is spent yearly for the upkeep of the canal,” he added.