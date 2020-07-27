Laid-off workers seek cut in house rent

Kozhikode

27 July 2020 00:59 IST

90% of labourers have lost jobs due to COVID-19 crisis, says AMTU

Laid-off labourers in the unorganised sector have sought the immediate intervention of the State government to bring down house rents.

The Asanghatitha Meghala Thozhilali Union (AMTU), in a letter to the Chief Minister, pointed out that 90% of labourers had lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis, as most establishments had reduced staff strength.

Most labourers live in rented houses and are now unable to pay rent. “Some have been evicted by their landlords, while others are bring threatened with eviction,” said AMTU State secretary P. Viji.

In the letter, AMTU pointed out that a few labourers had COVID-19 patients or other ailing people at their homes, and hence, they were in serious financial crisis.

“We have several housing schemes for the underprivileged. Yet, 70% of labourers in the unorganised sector still do not own houses,” Ms. Viji said.

The union has brought the issue to the notice of the Labour Minister, and a virtual meeting has been scheduled to discuss the matter.

The union also has demanded waiver of bank loans availed by labourers.