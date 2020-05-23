Kozhikode

Lady teacher held on sexual abuse charge

The Thamarassery police on Friday arrested a lady teacher who allegedly showed an obscene video on her mobile phone to a 12-year-old girl in her neighbourhood.

The 35-year-old suspect was remanded in judicial custody by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Court and sent to the Manjeri sub jail.

The incident leading to the arrest took place on May 16. A case was registered on the basis of the parents’ complaint on May 19. The arrest was recorded after getting an investigation report of the Cyber Cell.

The police said the woman involved in the incident was working as a UKG teacher in a private school near Thamarassery. As per the victim’s statement, the incident took place while she was playing in a ground close to her home, the police said.

