LADC to submit fresh bail petition for Saifi in sessions court

April 19, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) plans to submit a fresh bail petition for the Kozhikode train arson suspect Shahrukh Saifi in the Kozhikode Sessions Court.

This comes after the special investigation team (SIT) of the Kerala Police on Wednesday requested that the case be transferred from the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-1 to the Sessions Court as Saifi faces charges under Section 16 (punishment for terror act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The SIT has also filed a report opposing the bail petition, stating that Saifi committed a terrorist act by attacking the train. On Wednesday, they argued that the suspect’s detailed planning led the police to charge him under the UAPA.

As the bail petition is being submitted, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to request the Sessions Court to move the case to the NIA court in Ernakulam for further proceedings.

LADC came up with legal support to the suspected arsonist after the police informed the authorities that he was not represented by a lawyer. At the same time, the move of the LADC has been opposed by a section of lawyers who claim that even the primary phase of investigation into the suspected terror case has not been completed.

Meanwhile, the LADC stood by its decision citing the purpose of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System that promises aid to any suspect in a case who the police might summon for interrogation or might be taken into custody or arrested. The Kerala Legal Services Authority had also clarified that it would extend support to all eligible persons irrespective of the nature of the crime.

