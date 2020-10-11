Lack of transparency alleged in recruitment of faculty at Calicut varsity

Kozhikode

11 October 2020 20:31 IST

Shortlists of candidates with only application numbers trigger row

Calicut University publishing the shortlist of candidates for the interview to pick faculty members for its various departments has reportedly snowballed into a controversy with allegations of nepotism and lack of transparency doing the rounds.

The university is recruiting faculty members after a gap of a decade and 116 posts are to be filled now. There had already been allegations about the notification for the appointment not specifying community-wise reservation norms. The authorities, however, had claimed that they were complying with a directive of the Kerala High Court. It was pointed out that the details would be given during the time of appointment.

The first shortlist of candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professors to the Department of Arabic was released by the university on September 28. The list had application numbers and the candidates’ names. However, when another one for the recruitment of Assistant Professors to the departments of Russian and Comparative Literature, Philosophy, English and Hindi was out on October 7, the names of candidates were hidden. It only had the application numbers.

Advertising

Advertising

It has been pointed out that this smacked of lack of transparency as a large majority of candidates might have forgotten the application numbers by now. The process of recruitment had begun around a year ago. The university has reportedly not issued any order about the indexing criteria and details about the cut-off marks on the shortlist so far. The index marks of each of the applicants too had not been published. Candidates are yet to figure out if their application has been accepted or rejected as the status of their application had not been acknowledged, it is learnt.

In this context, members of the university syndicate owing allegiance to the United Democratic Front have raised the suspicion that efforts were on to recruit candidates who had been illegitimately included on the list. People related to powerful politicians in the ruling Left Democratic Front had found their names in it, they added.