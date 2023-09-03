Lack of sponsors derails free food supply schemes in city

September 03, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Shortage of funds and falling number of voluntary sponsors have derailed many of the free food supply schemes earlier initiated for street dwellers in Kozhikode district.

Only the Kozhikode medical college is now being covered under such an initiative with the support of a few voluntary organisations.

Free meal schemes launched under the Hunger-Free City project with the support of the Social Security Mission and hoteliers of the city are also on the verge of being wound up. Volunteers who worked behind the schemes reveal that only better government funding will take forward the projects.

“Akshayapathram, one of the popular free meal supply schemes initiated by the City police, is no longer available for street dwellers. During COVID-19, it was a solace for many rough sleepers,” said Hrishikesh Babu, a charity worker in the city. According to him, there were over 100 persons who had depended on the food supply counter in the city.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police Association functionaries pointed out that the need for free meals have been found dropping with the rehabilitation of many rough sleepers. They also added that there is no plan to wind up the scheme if there are people who are still in need of support.

Some of the charitable clubs and organisations that were active in the field of free food supply near railway stations and bus stands have also withdrawn citing financial liabilities in the absence of regular sponsors. Many such groups are now rendering the free service only on special occasions and during festivals.

“The practice of collecting excess food from venues of private celebrations has been one of the laudable initiatives by voluntary youth organisations in the city. However, they are also not active these days, lacking public support,” said Jithesh Elettil, a youth organisation worker who was earlier associated with free meal supply projects. He pointed out that many street dwellers are now back to the practice of begging money for food.

Meanwhile, officials with the Social Justice department said that the availability of food at affordable rates through Kudumbashree Janakeeya hotels has come to benefit many on the streets. Also, many seriously ill persons have been moved to government shelters for proper care, they added.