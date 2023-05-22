Lack of public support affects plan to monitor CCTV cameras in residential areas

May 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

A centralised control room earlier planned by the Kozhikode City police for real-time monitoring of visuals from multiple CCTV cameras in residential areas still remains a pipedream, due to reluctance on the part of a few residents’ associations and individuals. Merchants who had earlier promised to support the idea after it was found to prevent shoplifting attempts too backed out, citing practical difficulties.

The idea behind the proposal put forth by a senior police officer in 2014 was to realise a 24x7 monitoring mechanism over crowded residential areas. Preliminary discussions were held to set up a common control room to improve the city’s surveillance network. However, the proposal lost steam as the majority of camera owners turned down the request, expressing privacy concerns and legal complications.

“Residents opposed the idea mainly because of the legal formalities they have to follow while exchanging the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) with the police in case of a crime. A few others had expressed concerns in giving free hand to the police to check personal computers during the evidence gathering procedure,” said B. Gopesh, secretary of West Kara Residents’ Association in Kozhikode. He said people would have cooperated if the police had identified some common spots in various residential areas and ensured monitoring with a separate DVR or using facilities at the common control room.

Meanwhile, the functionaries of another residents’ association at Puthur in the city said no one had approached them with such a proposal though they had installed a network of 14 surveillance cameras in the residential area to keep an eye on criminal elements. They said they would be ready to support a common monitoring facility in the city.

The traders declined to accept the proposal citing the maintenance expenses for such a broad network with access to the police. According to many of them, it was the responsibility of the police to establish such a network using the State government fund. They also expressed doubts about the practicality of constantly monitoring visuals from hundreds of such surveillance cameras.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kozhikode City) E.K. Baiju said the support of local network providers and the Kozhikode Corporation would be crucial in realising a common control room for surveillance cameras in residential areas. “If the stakeholders are convinced about the safety requisite, we will be able to implement it gradually,” he said.