Lack of proper registers in shops hits probe into mobile phone thefts in Kozhikode

July 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Many new shops in Kozhikode dealing in used mobile phones and other costly gadgets are yet to comply with the police directive to keep proper registers with details of sellers and buyers for future reference. The maintenance of registers is crucial in cracking theft cases and cybercrimes<SU>using stolen mobile phones, which are usually sold in the used goods market.

Though there are now scientific measures to retrieve stolen or lost phones, police officers who deal with cybercrimes point out that a properly maintained register helps easily zero in on suspects. Apart from this, the record will be a vital evidence in the court and a thread to prove related crimes, they add.

While seasoned traders are aware of the need to maintain proper registers, youngsters in the gadget industry are found turning a blind eye to it. Many of them do business without even properly verifying the phone number and address of customers.

A few years ago, the medical college police had issued stringent instructions to all mobile phone traders to comply with the regulations. The main reason behind it was the trouble they faced in recovering some of the stolen mobile phones as they could not find out details of sellers, especially in the absence of CCTV visuals and other evidence.

“Some of the traders have been found entering details in a casual way without properly recording phone numbers, addresses and the date of the sale with IMEI number. Such records will never serve the purpose,” says a Sub Inspector who was part of several cyber case investigations. He also points out that the proper safekeeping of old registers is another important responsibility of traders as some complaints are filed after several years of conducting the sale.

Police officers with the Cyber Station here say the easiest way to start the search for a lost or stolen mobile phone now is to file a petition in the nearby police station and later register it in the Central Equipment Identity Register (www.ceir.gov.in). They add that many lost mobile phones, including stolen ones, have been recovered through the process.

The police also warn against buying used mobile phones without properly checking documents. In case of any legal complications, such buyers will have to return the phones or face legal complications related to the case, they add.

