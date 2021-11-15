Labourers injured as roof collapses on them in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

15 November 2021 19:49 IST

Nine migrant labourers were injured when the concrete roof of an under-construction building collapsed on them at Cherukulathoor near Peruvayal in Kozhikode district on Monday afternoon.

They were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Sources said that their condition is not serious. Two units of fire force personnel reached the spot and pulled out the labourers trapped in the concrete debris.

The house belonged to Venmarayil Arun. Eyewitnesses said that the old tiled roof of the house had been concretised. The incident occurred at around 2.30 p.m. when the labourers were plastering the structure. The whole roof collapsed on them.

While seven persons were rescued first by local residents, a Herculean task awaited the police and fire force personnel when they tried to help the two others to come out. The ninth labourer lay trapped amid the debris and only his hand could be seen outside. Concrete slabs on top of him were cut and the boulders around him were removed one by one.