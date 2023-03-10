ADVERTISEMENT

Labour department’s directive to reschedule daytime work remains ignored

March 10, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

Lack of proper field-level inspections cited as major reason behind slack implementation of directive

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour department’s recent directive to reschedule working hours in the wake of rising daytime temperature is yet to be implemented in many construction sites in Kozhikode in the absence of proper field-level inspections.

Migrants are the majority of workers who continue with the old schedule without breaks. Though curbs have been imposed on road work between 12 noon to 3 p.m. following protest by local labourers’ collectives, it is yet to be fully implemented. Contractors said that workers were keen on finishing the task early rather than extending work till 7 p.m. with a mid-day break.

The directive makes it clear that labourers must get a break between 12 noon and 3 p.m. Accordingly, employers are supposed to reschedule the eight-hour working period between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The directive to end the morning shift by 12 noon is hardly being followed at several construction sites.

Moreover, authorities are yet to conduct flash inspections. The directive is yet to be implemented at house construction sites thanks to poor enforcement. Though some contractors said that only indoor works were being done during the restricted hours, the fact remains that it happens only at partly completed facilities.

“In many locations, there are migrant workers who are subcontractors, and they are hesitant to follow the revised work schedule. As many migrant workers are also partners in such sub-contract agreements, they are also in a rush to finish projects at the earliest and move on to the next,” said a private building contractor in Kozhikode city. He added that forcible restrictions on such voluntary work might even affect their income.

Meanwhile, sources in the Labour department said that an intensified field-level inspection would be considered in the days to come. Memo will be issued to erring employers, besides encouraging the public to report such incidents to officials. They also said that all major builders in the district had already been asked to stick to the revised schedule till April 30.

