Labour department completes registration of over 5,000 migrant workers in district

September 03, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following the latest instructions of the State government, the Labour department has completed the registration of over 5,000 migrant workers in Kozhikode.

The details of majority of the workers were gathered by Labour department officials by visiting their residences.

As there are no volunteers for the registration drive, Labour department staff are carrying out the data collection work with the support of a special mobile application. Panchayat-level enrolment camps are expected to begin shortly to speed up the process.

On completion of the drive, identity cards will be issued to the workers. The cards can be submitted for claiming eligible government aids. The card will also be required to avail other welfare benefits in the future.

The data collected earlier by the department estimates the population of migrant workers as around 40,000. There is no clarity yet about their floating population. There was a huge drop in their numbers during the pandemic period, but it has improved since then.

The Awaz health insurance scheme introduced by the State government had helped gather details of around 38,000 migrant workers in Kozhikode district alone. However, linking of the same with the latest registration drive was not initiated following technical issues.

Apart from the Labour department’s registration drive, the coastal police have initiated a separate task to gather details of migrant fishers and fish workers under the coastal security initiatives. Details of the majority of such workers in and around Beypore harbour have already been gathered to issue them special identity cards.